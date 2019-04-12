The party leaders vying to lead Alberta for the next four years are divided on a number of issues but the political adversaries find themselves aligned behind the Calgary Flames in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

United Conservative Party leader Jason Kenney donned a Flames jersey when he took in Game 1 of the Flames’ first round series with the Colorado Avalanche at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday night alongside federal Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer.

David Khan, leader of the Alberta Liberals, hosted a viewing party at the Kensington Pub and cheered along as the Flames skated to victory. Khan didn’t pull punches when making his prediction for the first round series while Game 1 hung in the balance. “Flames are going to sweep it, 4-0.”

The New Democratic Party’s Rachel Notley, an admitted Edmonton Oilers’ fan, says she has temporarily switched her hockey allegiances and is backing the Flames throughout their playoff run. “From Grande Prairie to Grimshaw, Calgary to Camrose, Alberta is at a crossroads and it’s time to come together,” said Notley at an appearance in downtown Calgary Friday morning.. “So, with that, I must say Go Flames Go!”

The party leaders will be making their final push for voters throughout the weekend but the campaigns are expected to take a brief hiatus Saturday night when the puck drops for Game 2.

With files from CTV's Jordan Kanygin