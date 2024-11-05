Poor driving conditions reported along central Alberta highways

CALGARY
    As expected a moisture-laden low pressure system entered Alberta late Monday bringing first rain, then snow as the temperature fell.

    This same frontal system produced wind gusts as strong as 108 km/h along the B.C. coastline and island on Monday, and that, combined with rain and snow, caused a measurable impact to commuters.

    By Tuesday morning, visibility was limited around the Calgary area, and roads on the 511 Alberta cameras appeared wet, icy, and snow-covered. As of 7 a.m. roads in Medicine Hat, which remains under a snowfall warning, appeared to be mostly dry.

    Wet snow will continue throughout the morning Tuesday in central and southern Alberta and north winds of 40 to 60 km/h will last until the early afternoon.

    The ambient temperature in Calgary is forecast to reach 2 C, but the strong north winds will make it feel more like -5.

    A shift in weather patterns will start to elevate the temperature in southern Alberta by Wednesday and, by Thursday, daytime highs are expected to reach 13 C in Calgary with overnight temperatures above 0 C.

    The average range for Calgary this time of year is 7 C for the high and -5 C for the low.

