Porter Airlines enters Calgary market with 2 daily flights to Toronto

A Toronto-based airline will soon be arriving at YYC Calgary International Airport with plans for two daily round-trip flights to Canada's busiest city.

Porter Airlines announced Thursday that it has added Calgary to its list of destinations with flights to and from Toronto Pearson International Airport beginning on Feb. 22, 2023.

The airline says the introductory rate for the round-trip flight, including all taxes and fees, will start at $262 on one of its Embraer E195-E2 aircraft — a 132-seat plane with two seats on each side of the aisle.

"With Porter, Calgarians can now also enjoy a new level of generosity and thoughtful service that is non-existent today in economy air travel," said Kevin Jackson, executive vice president and chief commercial officer of Porter Airlines, in a statement. "We are offering a higher level of economy service at highly competitive fares and are changing the way people think about economy air travel. Porter provides more value for your money than with any other airline."

Porter Airline says it offers "an elevated economy travel experience" touting its free Wi-Fi, complimentary beer and wine, premium snacks and the fact its aircraft are void of middle seats.

Earlier this week, Porter unveiled its plans for an Edmonton-Toronto route that is also scheduled to takeoff in February.

The airline currently serves more than 20 destinations throughout Canada and the United States (Boston, Chicago, New York – Newark and Washington).