Porter Airlines launches new route between Calgary and Montreal

Porter Airlines announced a new route Wednesday between Calgary and Montreal.

The roundtrip route, between Calgary International Airport (YYC) and Montreal-Trudeau International Airport (YUL), will feature daily departures from Calgary at 9:30 a.m. and return flights departing Montreal at 6:20 p.m.

The new route will be served by a 132-seat Embraer E195-E2 aircraft and feature an elevated customer experience, with free wi-fi, no middle seats, and free beer and wine served in glassware.

“Passengers have more opportunity to actually enjoy Porter’s elevated economy experience as we grow our fleet and transcontinental network. We continue introducing more service to Montréal, solidifying its status as an emerging hub for Porter and an important connection point for flights with partner Air Transat,” said Porter president Kevin Jackson, in a media release.

The latest route out of Calgary comes after Porter’s introduction of Calgary routes serving Ottawa and Toronto.

“Porter’s ongoing expansion in Alberta underscores the growing demand for travel to our region and enhances connectivity between two vibrant Canadian cities. We look forward to strengthening our partnership as we continue welcoming travellers to all the sights and experiences that Calgary and its surrounding region have to offer,” said Calgary Airport Authority president and CEO Chris Dinsdale.

