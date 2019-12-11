CALGARY -- Charges are pending against two men from the West Kootenay region after RCMP found 160 kilograms of cannabis hidden inside their vehicle.

Police stopped a pickup/trailer combination on Highway 3 near Salmo, B.C. on Dec. 5 for a suspected driver's licence infraction.

Upon speaking with the two men, the officer came to believe they were in possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

A search of the truck and trailer discovered 160 kilograms of cannabis in vacuum-sealed bags.

Police say while cannabis possession, production, distribution and sale are legal in Canada, the manner in which it is sold and packaged is strictly regulated.

There are also limits on how much cannabis can be possessed by an individual.

Both of the men were released on a promise to appear for a later court date.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who observes suspicious activity on any of B.C.'s highways is asked to contact their local police detachment. Anonymous tips can be forwarded to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.