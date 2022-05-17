Potato chip processing plant to open near Airdrie, Alta.

A new, state-of-the-art potato chip processing plant is set to begin operation near Airdrie, aimed at taking advantage of high quality tubers produced in the province.

Operated by Super-Pufft and described online as "one of North America’s largest manufacturers and co-packers of salty snacks for retailers and national brands," the $50-million facility is expected to create more than 100 jobs for the Airdrie area.

The company also received $250,000 in funding, cost-shared by the federal and provincial governments under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, which is a five-year, $3-billion commitment.

“This is a great example of how Alberta’s first-class reputation for high-quality agricultural products, combined with the right business environment, is attracting new world-class agri-food investment to the province," said Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Rural Economic Development Nate Horner in a release.

"Super-Pufft’s Airdrie facility represents a significant boost for Alberta’s potato growers, and will create hundreds of new jobs for Albertans.”

Once fully operational, the plant is expected to use about 78,000 tonnes of Alberta potatoes each year.

“I’m proud of the company we’ve created and the products we produce. We offer imaginative recipes made with the finest ingredients," said Super-Pufft president and CEO Yousif Al-Ali.

"We acquire technologies ahead of the marketplace and take measured risks to generate big ideas. We look to continue to grow and succeed with the continuous support from our dedicated employees and the community at large who assist us in making our customers’ bottom line our bottom line.”

Airdrie Mayor Peter Brown said the move will be a boost to area.

“This venture will increase growth of a target industry, drive our local economy and create vast employment opportunities," he said.

"We sincerely thank Super-Pufft for this significant investment in our community."