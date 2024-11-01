CALGARY
Calgary

    • Potatoes and onions: Calgary trick-or-treaters offered odd choice

    Share

    Some trick-or-treaters out on Halloween were presented with an odd choice at some homes in Calgary and area.

    According to Reddit users, some crafty homeowners were offering hearty produce as a choice for kids to take instead of a sugary sweet.

    Potatoes, onions and even zucchini were offered as a joke, commenters said.

    However, the draw of the fresh produce was reportedly too much for some of the costumed kids.

    "Final totals – chocolate kids: 36; onion kids: six," said Reddit's CirclingBackElectra, whose husband was offering both items to trick-or-treaters.

    Other homeowners said they were running short on produce too.

    "Started with 96 chocolate bars and a five-pound bag of potatoes and we're almost out of potatoes," said user mamamonkey.

    Tyler, Danaye and Fuzzy from Calgary's Virgin Radio 98.5 were also surprised by the concept, learning about a trick-or-treater in Scenic Acres who received a potato last year in his haul.

    Unfortunately, he came back potato-less this year.

    "Danae showed us his haul of candy," Tyler said. "He had full-sized chocolate bars, cans of pop, bags of chips, but no potato.

    "Such a disappointment."

    Danae admitted that she wouldn't want this to happen anymore, so vowed next year that she could be "the potato house."

    "Why not, it sounds like the kids love it. I posted this on social media and people were saying, 'my kid was super stoked to get a box of stovetop stuffing, a can of tomato paste – it's a weird niche."

    Weird as it may be, many Reddit posters were still hailing the concept online.

    "A FREE onion!? In THIS economy!!??? Absolutely," said Redditor ItsNotChase.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News