Potatoes and onions: Calgary trick-or-treaters offered odd choice

Some trick-or-treaters out on Halloween were presented with an odd choice at some homes in Calgary and area.

According to Reddit users, some crafty homeowners were offering hearty produce as a choice for kids to take instead of a sugary sweet.

Potatoes, onions and even zucchini were offered as a joke, commenters said.

However, the draw of the fresh produce was reportedly too much for some of the costumed kids.

"Final totals – chocolate kids: 36; onion kids: six," said Reddit's CirclingBackElectra, whose husband was offering both items to trick-or-treaters.

Other homeowners said they were running short on produce too.

"Started with 96 chocolate bars and a five-pound bag of potatoes and we're almost out of potatoes," said user mamamonkey.

Tyler, Danaye and Fuzzy from Calgary's Virgin Radio 98.5 were also surprised by the concept, learning about a trick-or-treater in Scenic Acres who received a potato last year in his haul.

Unfortunately, he came back potato-less this year.

"Danae showed us his haul of candy," Tyler said. "He had full-sized chocolate bars, cans of pop, bags of chips, but no potato.

"Such a disappointment."

Danae admitted that she wouldn't want this to happen anymore, so vowed next year that she could be "the potato house."

"Why not, it sounds like the kids love it. I posted this on social media and people were saying, 'my kid was super stoked to get a box of stovetop stuffing, a can of tomato paste – it's a weird niche."

Weird as it may be, many Reddit posters were still hailing the concept online.

"A FREE onion!? In THIS economy!!??? Absolutely," said Redditor ItsNotChase.