Power knocked out to several Calgary homes during police incident

Calgary police say one person is in custody following a break-and-enter in the northeast where the suspect's vehicle crashed into an electrical box, knocking out power to a number of homes.

At about 4 a.m., police responded to a break-and-enter at a home in Saddle Ridge.

Officers encountered the suspect at the home, in the 300 block of Savanna Park N.E. but the individual fled the scene in a vehicle.

Police monitored the suspect as they sped away from the scene but eventually crashed into an electrical box near Savanna Landing N.E.

The suspect fled on foot, but was eventually caught.

Officials told CTV News that one of the officers who engaged in the foot chase with the suspect slipped on some ice and broke their leg.

The officer was taken to hospital in stable condition.

On its website, ENMAX says damage to the electrical box knocked out power to 10 homes in the community.

The company says services are expected to be restored by 10 a.m.

Charges are pending.