Power restored to southeast Calgary neighbourhoods after pole fire

The power is back on in a number of southeast Calgary neighbourhoods after a power pole caught fire Friday night and the top of the pole popped right off.

Area resident Vivian Raddis sent CTV News a photo Friday, saying the explosion took place at 5:40 p.m. right outside her window in a trailer park along 17th Avenue S.E.

She said the neighbourhood has a lot of elderly people who were left without heat or electricity.

Enmax said power was restored to 282 customers in Dover, Forest Lawn, Forest Lawn Industrial, Penbrooke Meadows and Red Carpet some time after 3 a.m.