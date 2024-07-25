'Praying for the people': Tourists' plans derailed after flames tear through Jasper

As fires continue to rage near Jasper, those planning to visit the popular tourist town are having to pivot their plans.

The Gilde family travelled from the United States to see the Canadian Rockies for the first time.

“We drove here from northern Michigan. It’s about 29 hours away. We were looking forward to spending two nights in Jasper Maligne Lodge but then we found out it isn’t operational anymore,” said Josh Gilde.

They’re not alone, with many tourists’ plans derailed after flames tore through Jasper’s townsite Wednesday night.

“We were going to visit Jasper but plans have changed of course, so we’re praying for the people of Jasper and first responders,” said Earl Taltob, visiting from Kitchener, Ont.

With the entirety of Jasper National Park under evacuation order, Parks Canada blocked Highway 93 north of the Saskatchewan River Crossing.

That’s just down the road from the Crossing Resort.

My own family has owned the property nearly 50 years and knows how hard this is, after a wildfire jumped the Saskatchewan River in 2014.

“The fire reached just up here behind that strand of trees. The terror everybody and the guests felt that night … nothing tragic happened here but it gives you some perspective what those folks in Jasper must have went through,” said Terry Gainer with the Crossing Resort.

The resort took in some evacuees and, like many businesses in the park, is donating to relief efforts and planning other ways to support neighbours.

There is one fire burning in Banff National Park, about six hectares, just south of Hector Lake.

It was sparked by lightning but recent rainfall has stopped the spread and it’s not posing a threat to public safety or infrastructure.

Visitors are making the most of the attractions along the Icefields Parkway and in Banff National Park, which remains open.

“It is what it is. I’m healthy, with my family and it’s still super beautiful here and just makes us want to come back,” Gilde said.

“It’s great to come back here because I haven’t been here in 40 years and it’s great to see the mountains,” Taltob said.

There is an active fire ban in Banff National Park.

You can report any illegal campfires or suspicious smoke to Parks Canada’s emergency dispatch at 403-762-4506.