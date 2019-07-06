A western-wear clad celebration of diversity and the LGBTQ2+ community will take place at Stampede July 6.

It runs at Nashville North from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and includes line dancing, drag shows and an awards ceremony.

This is the seventh year Pride Day has been hosted on the grounds.

“Stampede continues to grow their positive embrace of this event,” said organizer Charles Macmichael on the event page.

This is the third year of the Western Trailblazer Award, which recognizes someone in the community who has been pushing for inclusivity.

More to come…