CALGARY -- The prime minister is in Calgary for his first visit since 2019 and is scheduled to make a transit announcement.

Justin Trudeau began his day with a visit to AAA Doors Ltd. in northeast Calgary, a business that received pandemic-related support from the federal government.

Trudeau is meeting separately with both Premier Jason Kenney and Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi late Wednesday morning at the Palliser Hotel downtown.

"It's great to be back in Alberta, a great opportunity to sit down to chat with Jason," said Trudeau ahead of his meeting with Kenney. "The premier and I have had many, many, many, many calls over the past year-and-a-half because of the pandemic, but (also) on a broad range of things. (It) really has been a time where we've been working together as a federation, I think with excellent results.

"I know you're looking toward Stampede very positively and Albertans are feeling pretty good about things. So we're going to keep being there to work together and make sure that people are safe on rebuilding, lots of investments, lots of opportunities to get our economies going even stronger in the coming years."

Kenney welcomed Trudeau back to Alberta and was quick to mention the current plight of the local tourism and travel sectors.

"Nice to be able to welcome you back to Alberta as soon as we started to get some more domestic travel going," said Kenney. "And I do hope to talk to you about that, how we can help the 800,000 workers in the travel and tourism industries get back to work."

Kenney commended the different levels of government for parking politics and focusing on public health amidst the crisis, before lauding Alberta's response.

"Prime minister, I can tell you that Albertans have really risen to the challenge. We're crushing COVID here, and such that we're able to fully open and we're looking forward to celebrating all of that with the Calgary Stampede here starting later this week," he said.

"We really can see Alberta is leading Canada out of the pandemic but also, we hope, in economic growth this year. So yes, you know, we've been through five tough years and we were hit harder than any province because of the energy price collapse on top of everything else last year as you well know. But a lot of projections suggest we're going to lead the country and growth and I look forward to talking to you about ways that we can make that happen so Albertans who have been unemployed or underemployed for a few years can get back get back to work and I sure hope we can find common ground on that growth agenda."

A spokesperson for the premier's office says Kenney wants to discuss pipelines and the reopening of international borders that have been closed due to COVID-19.

Press secretary Jerrica Goodwin says the premier plans to bring up a fair deal for Alberta in the federation among other issues.

A small group of protestors gathered across the street from the hotel ahead of Trudeau's arrival.

The prime minister is slated to make a transit announcement at the Calgary Transit Oliver Bowen Maintenance Yard Wednesday afternoon.

Trudeau was in Saskatchewan Tuesday signing off on a child welfare agreement worth tens of millions of dollars on the Cowessess First Nation.

With files from The Canadian Press