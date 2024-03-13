CALGARY
Calgary

    • Prime Minister Trudeau to meet with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith

    Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be meeting face-to-face in Calgary on Wednesday for the first time in several months. (File/The Canadian Press) Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be meeting face-to-face in Calgary on Wednesday for the first time in several months. (File/The Canadian Press)
    Share

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Calgary Wednesday morning for the first face-to-face meeting with Premier Danielle Smith in months.

    The meeting is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. and will be covered by CTV News.

    The relationship between the provincial government and the feds has been strained in recent months.

    Smith has spoken out about a range of federal policies.

    Most recently, the Alberta government announced it will be opting out of a national pharmacare program.

    The deal would allow every Canadian with a health card to access free diabetes medication and birth control.

    The province says it won’t let Ottawa pick and choose what coverage is available to Albertans.

    Smith has also voiced concern with recent federal climate goals, emission cuts and the carbon tax.

    She’s claimed Alberta’s power grid would fail if it tried to reach the targets and called the emission cuts unconstitutional.

    Smith has also been leading a controversial proposal to pull the province from the Canada Pension Plan.

    Prime Minister Trudeau will also be making a dental care announcement and speaking with seniors before leaving Calgary.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING U.S. House passes bill that could ban TikTok

    The U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a bill on Wednesday that would give TikTok's Chinese owner ByteDance about six months to divest the U.S. assets of the short-video app used by about 170 million Americans or face a ban.

    This '6 to 1' trick might make your grocery shopping easier

    Six veggies, five fruits, four proteins, three starches, two sauces and one fun thing — if that’s your grocery shopping list this week, you are probably a fan of Will Coleman, a New York City-based chef, television personality and social media content creator.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News