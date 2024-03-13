Prime Minister Trudeau to meet with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Calgary Wednesday morning for the first face-to-face meeting with Premier Danielle Smith in months.

The meeting is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. and will be covered by CTV News.

The relationship between the provincial government and the feds has been strained in recent months.

Smith has spoken out about a range of federal policies.

Most recently, the Alberta government announced it will be opting out of a national pharmacare program.

The deal would allow every Canadian with a health card to access free diabetes medication and birth control.

The province says it won’t let Ottawa pick and choose what coverage is available to Albertans.

Smith has also voiced concern with recent federal climate goals, emission cuts and the carbon tax.

She’s claimed Alberta’s power grid would fail if it tried to reach the targets and called the emission cuts unconstitutional.

Smith has also been leading a controversial proposal to pull the province from the Canada Pension Plan.

Prime Minister Trudeau will also be making a dental care announcement and speaking with seniors before leaving Calgary.