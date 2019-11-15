CALGARY – The Supreme Court of Canada has dismissed the appeals launched by two men convicted in the swarming death of Lukas Strasser-Hird nearly six years ago in Calgary.

Strasser-Hird, 18, was found severely beaten in an alley behind the former Vinyl Nightclub, in the 200 block of 10th Avenue S.W. on Nov. 23, 2013.

He was taken to hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

Assmar Shlah and Franz Cabrera were both convicted of second-degree murder in Hird's death and sentenced to jail.

The two men first appealed their convictions to the Alberta Court of Appeal but that court denied their applications.

On Friday, the Supreme Court of Canada affirmed the lower court's decision on both cases.

The court says its reasons for dismissal will be released at a later date.

A Facebook page dedicated to the memory of Lukas Strasser-Hird contained a post praising the results of the hearing.

Nathan Gervais, another young man involved in the death who fled the country to avoid arrest, was convicted earlier this year and given an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years.

He has since appealed and that decision is still pending.