One of the men found guilty in the swarming death of a Calgary teen outside a downtown nightclub in 2013 is now bringing his case to the Supreme Court of Canada.

Lukas Strasser-Hird, 18, was found badly beaten in an alley behind the 200 block of 10 Avenue S.W. on November 23, 2013 and later died from his injuries in hospital.

An autopsy determined that his death was the result of a stabbing.

Franz Emir Cabrera, Assmar Ryiad Shlah, Joch Pouk and Jordan Lee Liao were all charged with second-degree murder in the case.

The jury found Cabrera and Shlah guilty of second-degree murder, Pouk guilty of manslaughter and Liao was found not guilty.

Shlah and Cabrera appealed their convictions, arguing that the jury's verdicts were unreasonable.

They were unsuccessful but the split-decision of the three presiding justices of the Court of Appeal of Alberta opened the door to requesting an appeal from Canada’s top court.

Shlah is now taking his case to the Supreme Court of Canada.

In May, a fifth person, Nathan Paul Gervais, was found guilty of first-degree murder and received an automatic life sentence with no parole for 25 years.