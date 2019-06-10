The man recently convicted of first-degree murder in connection with the November 2013 swarming and stabbing death of Lukas Strasser-Hird has appealed his conviction.

The legal representatives for Nathan Gervais filed the appeal request on Friday, June 7 on the grounds that the verdict in the trial was 'unreasonable and cannot be supported by the evidence'. In the appeal request, the appellants claimed the presiding judge made errors in the interpretation of the laws regarding circumstantial evidence and the requirements for a first-degree murder conviction.

Gervais has requested that he be acquitted of the first-degree murder charge and released from custody. Failing that, he has requested a new trial or a conviction on the lesser charge of second-degree murder.

The 24-year-old was found guilty of first-degree murder on May 8, 2019, a conviction that carries an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years.