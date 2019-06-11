A pro-pipeline group claims a noon-hour rally on Tuesday in support of the oil and gas industry is one of the largest in Canadian history.

Canada Action, a non-partisan group, says at least 4,000 people attended the event at the Stampede grounds.

The rally coincided with the 51st annual Global Petroleum Show and was in anticipation of next week’s federal cabinet decision on the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion project.

“The Trans Mountain expansion, while an incredibly important project in its own right, has become a symbol of the oil and gas industry and the challenges facing energy projects all over the country,” said Canada Action founder, Cody Battershill.

“We are going to send a message that we need to support the energy sector because global oil and gas demand continues to grow and Canada needs to grow globally."

Battershill added Canada lost $40,000 per minute in 2018 due to insufficient pipeline capacity.

Tuesday’s rally featured speeches from industry leaders, advocates and politicians, including:

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe

Alberta Energy Minister Sonya Savage

B.C. MLA Ellis Ross

Ontario Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines Greg Rickford

Fort St. John Mayor Lori Ackerman

The rally began at noon at the outdoor zone next to the Big Four building and was open to the public.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney also spoke at the Global Petroleum Show at 10 a.m. before travelling to Montreal for bilateral meetings at the International Economic Forum of the Americas.