The Global Petroleum Show kicks off in Calgary on Tuesday and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is among the speakers at this year’s event.

The energy expo and conference attracts over 50,000 oil and gas executives from over 21,000 companies around the world.

Over 100 experts will speak at various conference sessions during the week and thousands of companies are participating in the exhibition.

Premier Kenney is among the speakers and is scheduled to talk to industry leaders on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

The Global Petroleum Show runs from June 11 – 13 at Stampede Park.

For more information on the exhibition and conference, visit the Global Petroleum Show website.