Promising momentum for Calgary's Green Line LRT project

The Green Line LRT project seemed to stall in September but many say it hasn't gone off the rails, as Calgary's mayor and the province met again to discuss options on Friday.

"With all these ongoing Green Line conversations right now, I think you will see a Green Line by the end of the decade -- at least an initial Green Line by the end of the decade," said David Cooper, transit expert.

Mayor Jyoti Gondek, Premier Danielle Smith and Alberta Transportation and Economic Corridors Minister Devin Dreeshen met in Red Deer on Friday morning.

Gondek called it another productive meeting.

"In the interest of taxpayers, I'm focused on every way that wind-down of the original Green Line project can be carried out in a manner that retains the highest value and benefit for Calgarians," she said.

The province says it remains committed to delivering a Green Line.

"We continue to work productively with the City of Calgary toward a cost-effective Green Line alignment that connects the Red and Blue lines, the new event centre and southeast communities," Dreeshen said.

Earlier this month, city council voted to stop the current iteration of the Green Line and hand the project over to the Alberta government after the province said it would no longer provide its portion of the funding unless the city changed the original vision.

Others with experience building major projects in Calgary are confident the transit project will pull through.

"You have to learn from others and you have to listen, and that's what allows you to move forward. That's what we did on the Saddledome. You have to travel and you have to listen to people," said Art Froese, development consultant.

Froese says other major cities are not only focused on light-rail transit but a combination of solutions including trolleys.

The Green Line was dreamed up more than a decade ago and since then, many things have changed including governments and prices.

Recent discussions have focused on trimming the line and getting rid of tunnels to rein-in ballooning costs.

All three levels of governments are funding the project.

"I think it's important our three levels of government work together to bring investment to Calgarians," said MP George Chahal.

"We need public transit. We need to make sure projects like the Green Line can be built."

The city says more than $1.3 billion has already been spent on land, construction and train cars, and it will cost another $850 million to wind the project down.

But observers say it shouldn't end there.

"We have 12 major transit projects all across Canada. If Calgary doesn't want to move forward with the Green Line, there are a lot of cities in line that need the support, materials, people," Cooper said.

The province is paying for a review including proposals for an above-ground alignment.

That report is expected in December.