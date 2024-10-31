Pronghorns athletic program brings back safe ride program with a new name

The University of Lethbridge Pronghorn Athletics Annual Safe Ride Home campaign is making a return this year, but with a new name.

Luxie Lifts will begin offering safe rides home on Nov. 29.

The annual fundraising campaign was put on hold last year after challenges to get insurance led to its cancellation.

The Pronghorns say the name change from Operation Red Nose to Luxie Lifts ends the partnership between the two, but the program will run fairly similarly.

Each volunteer team is made up of three, with a driver, escort driver and navigator to get people and their vehicles home safely.

The Pronghorns will be assisted by the university’s insurance department and will operate on three weekends ahead of Christmas, along with private bookings for parties throughout December.

“To be able to do it again in a slightly altered manner is really important for us as a university, for us an athletic department and I think as a community,” said Pronghorn Athletics executive director Neill Langevin . “Many times I think the issues of impaired driving do get lost especially during the holiday time and we're really proud to put that back on the agenda."

“The money raised through the program goes straight back into our student athletes and their programs,” said Pronghorn Athletics events manager Taylor Penney. “So, it goes to things like additional equipment for their training, meal money, things like additional exhibition travel.”

Luxie Lifts will run on the weekends of Nov. 29, Dec. 6 and 13.

For more information, or to volunteer, you can head to gohorns.ca.