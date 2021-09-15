Proof of vaccination program announced in Alberta, state of public health emergency declared

CALGARY -

The government of Alberta has joined other provinces across Canada in introducing a proof of vaccination program as COVID-19 cases continue to soar well over 1,000 new cases per day.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Premier Jason Kenney said thousands of surgeries have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic's fourth wave, which he is calling a 'crisis of the unvaccinated.'

"It has now become clear that we need to go further," he said.

As a result of the situation, Kenney said the province would enter into a proof of vaccination program.

In addition to the vaccine passport, Kenney declared a state of public health emergency for the province.

"Unless we slow transmission, particularly among unvaccinated Albertans, we simply will not be able to provide adequate care to the sick based on current trends," he said.

Of the number of patients in Alberta's intensive care units, Kenney said 90 per cent are unvaccinated.

"I do not say this to stigmatize people, but we all need to understand that the decision not to get vaccinated is not just a personal choice, it has real consequences for our whole society and for our ability of our hospitals to cope."

NEW RESTRICTIONS FOR ALBERTA

In addition to the introduction of vaccine passports, Health Minister Tyler Shandro detailed a number of health restrictions that would be coming into force this month because of the spike in cases.

Starting Sept. 16, all businesses must implement work-from -home measures unless it is absolutely necessary for employees to be in the workplace.

Indoor gatherings of vaccine-eligible, fully vaccinated Albertans are limited to a single household plus one other household to a maximum of 10 people. Anyone who is unvaccinated will not be able to attend any indoor gathering.

Outdoor gatherings are limited to a maximum of 200 people and physical distancing measures must be maintained.

Limits will also be returning to places of worship, Shandro said.

"(They) will be limited to maximum of one-third of the venue's normal in-person capacity and masking is required. As well, physical distancing between households must be maintained."

While schools were already instructed to have all students, staff and teachers to wear masks, the government now says elementary schools will be required to be split into cohorts.

"For physical activity in schools, youth who are 18 and under will not be required to mask or maintain physical distancing of two metres when participating," Shandro said. "Spectator attendance is limited to one-third capacity and masking and physical distancing between households is required."

The same restrictions apply to activities that occur outside of school.

This is a developing story and we will have more details as the become available...