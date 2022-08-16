Proposed provincial policing plan would bolster Alberta’s rural, remote detachments

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet accused of sexual assault in class-action lawsuit

Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet is accused of sexual assault in documents tabled in Superior Court Tuesday related to a class-action lawsuit against the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Quebec. The allegations against Ouellet are part of a series of claims made against clergy members that are included in two class-action lawsuits against the church that have been authorized by a judge.

Pope Francis, left, and Cardinal Marc Ouellet arrive at the opening of a 3-day Symposium on Vocations in the Paul VI hall at the Vatican, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

OPINION

OPINION | Economists are forecasting a recession in Canada, how should you prepare?

The next time the Bank of Canada raises interest rates on the scheduled date of September 7, 2022, it could potentially trigger a recession. Although there may be a chance that we don’t enter into a recession and the BoC is still hoping for a soft landing, it’s best to be prepared. Contributor Christopher Liew explains how.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina