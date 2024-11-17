Protesters rally against possible revival of proposed Grassy Mountain coal project

Protesters against the proposed Grassy Mountain coal mining project demonstrated in downtown Calgary Friday.

The group “Mountains Not Mines” rallied outside the offices of the company behind the proposal, Northback Holding Office.

It’s the same project which failed a previous environmental review.

Northback has since applied for three new exploration permits.

The Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) has agreed to hold hearings, with the support of Brian Jean, Alberta’s minister of energy and minerals.

The Municipal District of Ranchlands is now appealing the AER decision.

Paul Armstrong, the protest organizer, said if the project goes through, the environmental impact on the region could be devastating.

“If they allow this mine to go through, it will destroy the head waters that lead into the South Saskatchewan River,” Armstrong said. “It will poison the water with selenium.. Cattle will die, fish will be the first ones, they’ll be the canaries in the mine shaft if you will.”

The Crowsnest Pass is holding a non-binding vote later this month, to gauge local support for coal extraction in the region.