'Proud of my Alberta roots': Freeland reacts to interaction with protester
Nearly a week after a disturbing incident inside Grande Prairie's city hall, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says she has enjoyed a "warm welcome" to her home province.
Speaking at a media conference in Calgary, Freeland addressed the incident where a man and woman approached her, shouting profanities and telling her to "get out of Alberta."
Freeland, who was born and raised in Peace River, Alta., says she has enjoyed her time touring the province.
"I have been receiving a very warm welcome here in Alberta," she said. "I am very proud of my Alberta roots and I am really, really glad to be here."
The interaction in Grande Prairie on Aug. 26, which was recorded in a video posted on social media, shows Freeland walking to an elevator when a man approaches her, swears and calls her a traitor.
Since the video went viral, many people, including politicians have come to Freeland's defence, denouncing the protester's actions and saying that no one should need to put up with threats and intimidation of that sort.
During Wednesday's conference, Freeland said she has visited a number of communities in Alberta over the past week meeting with people from all walks of life.
"I have been meeting with farmers, truckers, mechanics, skilled tradespeople, engineersm business leaders and I have had some great conversations with the kind, decent and welcoming people who are Alberta."
She called the situation in Grande Prairie "an unpleasant incident."
"I think it's important for all of us to be really clear that that was wrong. But one unpleasant incident does not in any way overshadow the warmth of the welcome that I have received and I am receiving right now."
Freeland says that women and members of visible minorities are still particularly vulnerable to incidents like these but also there are also of politicians with less support that face greater challenges.
"It is important for all of us to support them," she said.
Freeland added she continues to follow the advice of the RCMP when it comes to security and does not forsee any change in that.
"I am very, very grateful to them for their support. They are real professionals and I'll continue to follow their advice."
The RCMP confirmed that they have launched an investigation into the protester's actions.
