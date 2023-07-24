Province announces $68M in affordable housing grants for low income Albertans

Alberta's provincial government has announced $68 million in grants for affordable housing projects.

The money, announced on Monday, will go to successful applicants from public, private and non-profit organizations who apply before the Oct. 16 deadline.

It’s the second installment of the Affordable Housing Partnership Program.

The first round wrapped up in January, approving $124.7 million in funding for 30 projects, according to the ministry of seniors, community and social services.

The province says those approvals resulted in 1,100 additional affordable units across Alberta.

The announcement was made by minister Jason Nixon in Sundre.

The City of Calgary received $15.2 million from the first round of grants to complete the Bridgeland Place retrofit. The city says the existing building went up in 1971 and the redevelopment will increase energy efficiency and add more two and three bedroom units.

Housing affordability has been an increasing issue in Alberta, the result of rising real estate prices, high in-migration, inflation and interest rates.