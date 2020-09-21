CALGARY -- Minister of Jobs, Economy and Innovation Doug Schweitzer and Minister of Advanced Education Demetrios Nicolaides have announced new support for tech-related research in Alberta with more than $2M in grants for research at three schools.

The grants through the province's Research Capacity Program will help improve research at the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT) in Calgary as well as Olds College and Red Deer College.

According to the province, the technology will be used to promote innovation in the energy and agriculture sectors.

"This investment will help get Albertans back to work now, and prepare our next generation for the jobs of tomorrow in manufacturing, energy and agriculture," said Schweitzer in a release. "One of Alberta's greatest strengths is our ability to tackle challenges through innovation. Growing these programs will make our province even more competitive as we turn ideas into reality, creating jobs and prosperity."

SAIT is slated to receive $1M to expand its applied research training programs while Olds College will receive $1M to fund the purchase of equipment for its Smart Agriculture Applied Research Program.

The $150,000 earmarked for Red Deer College to fund the school's Integration of Alternative Energy Lab.