CALGARY -- Alberta's minister of jobs, economy and innovation has outlined the province's plan to drive diversification and grow the economy.

Doug Schweitzer announced Thursday morning the province's investment and growth strategy to help "jump-start Alberta's economic recovery."

The $75 million initative is said to build off the province's strengths including the energy, tourism and agriculture sectors while embracing emerging sectors including technology. financial services, aviation and aerospace.

"Alberta is coming to play in the tech and innovation space," said Schweitzer in a statement released during the announcement. "We're putting the rest of Canada on notice that we are going to beat provinces like Ontario and B.C. to the punch by moving policy at the speed of business.

"The first of many policy steps is to develop the best framework for intellectual property so ideas can be turned into businesses and jobs."

According to the ministry, the government of Alberta will work alongside other levels of government and industry stakeholders as it attempts to "bring high-impact investment to Alberta and to increase investor engagement," a goal that prompted the creation of the Invest Alberta Corporation this summer.

The province's investment and growth strategy is available at Selling Alberta to the World.

Under the NDP government, Alberta introduced a number of diversification efforts including tax credits for the tech sector. The UCP government slashed those initiatives after taking power.

In October 2019, Finance Minister Travis Toews said diversifying revenue streams in Alberta would be a long-term luxury.