CALGARY -- A long term care facility in southeast Calgary has experienced one of the deadliest outbreaks of COVID-19 in Alberta and — after nearly a month without any new cases — another resident has tested positive.

The province confirmed Tuesday a resident has tested positive for at McKenzie Towne Continuing Care Centre — the facility's first since April 20th.

"This resident was part of a group who had not previously had tests done and was being tested in a precautionary way," said Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health.

"So it is not clear whether this is a new infection with the virus or shedding from a previous mild infection."

At present, 63 of the facility's residents along with 44 staff have tested positive for COVID-19. Of the confirmed cases. 43 residents and 43 staff have recovered but 21 of the residents have died.

Revera, the company that operates the care centre, says it found out about the latest positive case on May 16th.

"All the residents of the home area in which the resident lives and all staff have been swabbed," said Revera officials in a statement dated May 16. "We await test results and a decision on testing of all other residents."

All of this week's outdoor visits between residents and their families have been cancelled.

The latest case follows a major cash injection from the province to help long term care facilities get through the coronavirus pandemic.

The province pledged up to $170 million to help facilities offset the cost of extra employees and additional cleaning supplies as well as lost accommodation revenue. The contributions are slated at approximately $14 million per month.

"This funding increase is the right thing to do for vulnerable seniors and it's also a critical part of our relaunch strategy in Alberta," said Health Minister Tyler Shandro.

Alberta’s NDP says the province was too late to react with this money, saying it should have been handed out when the outbreaks began in March.

The cash injection is welcome news for the Alberta Continuing Care Association as it says operators are facing "unprecedented challenges associated with the ongoing pandemic.

There are currently 17 care centres in Calgary with confirmed outbreaks.



