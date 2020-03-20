CALGARY -- The provincial government has formulated guidelines designed to ensure all students, no matter their location or socioeconomic status, continue to receive an education during the COVID-19-related closures of schools.

On Friday, the province announced that school authorities would offer at-home learning opportunities for all kindergarten through Grade 12 students in public, separate, Francophone, charter, independent and provincial schools. The province will continue to fund school boards as planned for the remainder of the 2019/2020 school year.

The instruction will be provided online, through the distribution of course packages or regular telephone check-ins. Teachers have been asked to develop a flexible course load based on the portion of the curriculum that has not been previously covered while ensuring that the students can successfully manage the requirements while working from home.

"Everyone has come together to chart a path forward as part of our COVID-19 response – teachers, support staff, superintendents, administrators, elected trustees, parents, education associations, the provincial government and many others," said Minister of Education Adriana LaGrange in a statement released Friday. "It is important that Albertans know that we are all working towards the same goal – to provide the best possible learning situation for our students during this very challenging and unprecedented time."

According to the province, the focus of the content delivery will be as follows:

Kindergarten through Grade 3 (five hours total of assigned work per week): Language/literacy and mathematics/numeracy

(five hours total of assigned work per week): Language/literacy and mathematics/numeracy Grades 4 through 6 (five hours total of assigned work per week): Core mathematics, language/literacy, potential to include science and social studies

(five hours total of assigned work per week): Core mathematics, language/literacy, potential to include science and social studies Grades 7 through 9 (10 hours total of assigned work per week): Core mathematics, language/literacy, science and social studies

(10 hours total of assigned work per week): Core mathematics, language/literacy, science and social studies Grades 10 through 12 (three hours of assigned work per course per week): Specified and core course required for high school graduation requirements

According to the province, all students will receive final grades and a report card as teachers will remain responsible for assessing the progress of their students. High school students who are unable to complete a course that is required to progress to the next level or to receive a diploma may be awarded the necessary credits at the discretion of the principal.

The province has cancelled all provincial achievement tests (Grade 6 and 9) as well as all Grade 12 diploma exams. Under special circumstances, students may request to write a diploma exam by contacting school administration.

The following provincial resources are available to parents and guardians.