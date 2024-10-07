Psychiatric patient missing from Lethbridge hospital

Lethbridge police are looking for a 32-year-old man they say escaped from a psychiatric ward at the Chinook Regional Hospital.

Officials say Alexander Brent Hamilton left the facility on Sunday.

"Efforts to locate Hamilton have been unsuccessful and police are concerned for his well-being," police said in a news release.

He is wanted on a mental health warrant.

Police included an image of Hamilton in the release, but say he currently has a different appearance.

He is described as 175 centimetres (5'9") tall, 75 kilograms (165 pounds), clean shaven with long, wavy blond hair and a thin build.

Hamilton was last seen wearing a black hat, dark pants and red and brown shoes.

Anyone who has seen Hamilton, or has information on his whereabouts, is asked to call police at 403-328-4444. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at www.p3tips.com or by calling 1-800-222-8477.