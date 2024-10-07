CALGARY
Calgary

    • Psychiatric patient missing from Lethbridge hospital found

    An undated photo showing a Lethbridge Police Service vehicle. (Supplied) An undated photo showing a Lethbridge Police Service vehicle. (Supplied)
    Lethbridge police say a man who escaped from a psychiatric ward at the Chinook Regional Hospital has been found.

    Officials say the man left the facility on Sunday.

    In an update on Monday morning, police said the man was found and returned to the hospital.

    No further details are available.

