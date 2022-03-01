Quantum Sandbox digital immersion experience opens at Telus Spark
Does the idea of parallel universes pique your interest? If so, you can now take a deep dive into a Quantum Sandbox experience at TELUS Spark.
Opened to the public on Tuesday, Quantum Sandbox is a digital immersion gallery like nothing before, where guests find themselves in a world of colours, sounds, movement and energy.
The 3,000 square foot interactive pixel wonderland is a 25 minute loop where guests explore five physics principles. Motion detectors track movement -- acceleration, direction and speed -- from the floor all the way to the ceiling in real time so no two visits are the same.
“Our guests are going to see a truly immersive experience,” said Kyle Corner, director of creative experiences at Telus Spark.
“Through the play of quantum physics, guests will be able to manipulate particle waves and energy fields, beneath their feet all the way up the wall they will part things and truly manipulate the environment around them.”
Corner says guests don’t need to have any knowledge of quantum physics to enjoy the experience.
"We start with fun here, and hopefully it sparks a little imagination and intrigue in quantum sciences," he said.
Rob Cardinal, a Siksika physicist, along with Kainai elder Dr. Leroy Little helped add Indigenous aspects to the display.
"One thing that we immediately hit on was drumming,” said Cardinal. “That’s a part of all of our science, all of our culture, all of our ceremony and it's really the unifying principle of so much of what we do that it really corresponds to some of the principles (in the display)."
Quantum Sandbox will be available throughout 2022.
