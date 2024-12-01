Raiders hand Hurricanes sixth loss in a row, winning 3-2 in Prince Albert

The Hurricanes ended November with a loss, dropping a 3-2 decision to the Raiders Saturday night in Prince Albert, Sask.

It was Lethbridge's ninth of a nine-games-in-nine-different-cities stretch, and their sixth loss in a row.

Prince Albert scored 29 seconds into the first period, getting a goal from Brayden Dube to jump ahead 1-0.

Brayden Edwards tied it on a power play goal at 13:12 of the first period, then jumped ahead 11:42 into the middle frame, when Hayden Pakkala scored to make it 2-1.

Two minutes later, the Raiders tied the score on Dube’s second goal of the night and then, with the second period winding down, Justice Christiansen scored to give Prince Albert a 3-2 lead.

Lethbridge outshot Prince Albert 28-26.

Next up for the Hurricanes is a Tuesday night home game against the Moose Jaw Warriors. Puck drop is 7 p.m.