CALGARY -- The Flames announced Wednesday they've reached an agreement with defenseman Rasmus Andersson on a six-year extension.

Andersson, 23, signed for an average annual salary of $4.55 million.

In his second year with the Flames, Andersson has three goals and nine assists for 12 points, along with 33 penalty minutes in 44 games this season. On the ice he's paired primarily with Oliver Kylington, who spoke to CTV's Glenn Campbell about his chemistry with his defence partner in November.

"He’s a good friend and we read off each other real well out there," Kylington said. "We communicate a lot and we’re just trying to help each other make the best plays out there."

Anderson spent his first two pro seasons on the Flames' minor league squad in Stockton, Cal,where he scored a dozen goals and recorded 49 assists in 110 games.

He was named to the 2018 AHL All-Star game.

On Twitter, Andersson tweeted: "6 more years in Calgary let's go."