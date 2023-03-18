RBC Training Ground seeks out Calgary’s future Olympic athletes

The Canadian Olympic Committee event is entering the eighth year of its free program that puts athletes aged 14 to 25 years-old through strength, power, endurance, and aerobic fitness testing to find prospective Olympic stars. The Canadian Olympic Committee event is entering the eighth year of its free program that puts athletes aged 14 to 25 years-old through strength, power, endurance, and aerobic fitness testing to find prospective Olympic stars.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trump says he expects to be arrested, calls for protest

Donald Trump claimed on Saturday that his arrest is imminent and issued an extraordinary call for his supporters to protest as a New York grand jury investigates hush money payments to women who alleged sexual encounters with the former president.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina