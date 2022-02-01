RCMP begins removing protesters, vehicles at Coutts border blockade

RCMP has begun removing a massive blockade of protesters and vehicles — many of them semi trucks and trailers — near the Canada-U.S. border crossing at Coutts, Alta.

The border crossing has been effectively shut down since Saturday, when the mass of people and vehicles arrived in support of a nationwide protest against pandemic health measures.

"What may have begun as a peaceful assembly quickly turned into an unlawful blockade. While the Alberta RCMP has been in a position to conduct enforcement, we have been engaged with protesters at the Coutts border crossing in an effort to find a peaceful and safe resolution for all involved. We thought we had a path to resolution, the protesters eventually chose not to comply," RCMP said in a release.

"As of (Tuesday) morning, further action is being taken by the Alberta RCMP as this blockade continues to impede the ability for emergency agencies to provide full services to area residents. It has also negatively impacted the flow of goods and services, and impedes the public’s freedom of movement."

Because highways are considered essential infrastructure, "it is unlawful to wilfully obstruct, interrupt or interfere with the construction, maintenance, use or operation of any essential infrastructure in a manner that renders the essential infrastructure dangerous, useless, inoperative or ineffective as per the Critical Infrastructure Defence Act of Alberta," police added.

"Anyone who actively blocks a highway—or aids, counsels or directs a highway to be blocked—may be subject to arrest and charge under this act.

"Person’s participating in this blockade can also expect enforcement of any contraventions of the Criminal Code of Canada, the Traffic Safety Act and Use of Highway and Rules of the Road Regulations at this location and area roadways."

Premier Jason Kenney took to Twitter to denounce the blockade on Sunday, and on Monday he again called for it to end.

"It is causing significant inconvenience for lawful motorists and could dangerously impede movement of emergency service vehicles," Kenney wrote on Twitter.

He also reiterated statements about all Canadians having a "democratic right to engage in lawful protests," but drew the line at creating hazards for others.

The Critical Infrastructure Defence Act, which was created in 2020 to allow law enforcement to punish protestors who impair critical economic infrastructure. Punishments include a fine of up to $25,000, plus up to six months in jail for individuals and a maximum fine of $200,000 for corporations.

"The Critical Infrastructure Defence Act was designed to deal with protecting infrastructure in the province of Alberta," said Doug Schweitzer, who was Alberta's justice minister when the piece of legislation was drafted and introduced.

"We've seen rail blockades, we've seen highways be blocked and that's exactly what the intention of the bill was -- to provide law enforcement with greater tools to deal with illegal blockades in Alberta," said Schweitzer, who is now the provincial minister of jobs, economy and innovation.

