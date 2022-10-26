RCMP confirm Tia Blood found dead in Lethbridge County

RCMP say a body found in Lethbridge County on Monday is that of 34-year-old Tia Blood, a Lethbridge woman who went missing earlier this month.

Blood, 34, was reported missing by her family on Oct. 21 but hadn't been seen since two days before then.

Her remains were located near Range Road 225 and Township Road 92 on Monday evening.

RCMP said on Wednesday that an autopsy has confirmed the remains found are hers, but investigators say her manner of death has been deemed "inconclusive" and remains under investigation.

Hunter Alexander Frank, 20, of Lethbridge, has been arrested in connection to the investigation.

He is charged with indignity to human remains and two counts of theft under $5,000.

RCMP believe Blood died on the night of Wednesday, Oct. 19 or throughout the following day.

Mounties are looking to speak to anyone who may have seen a teal green tarp on the west side of Range Road 225, along the fence line, any time after Oct. 19.

If you have any information regarding the tarp or Blood's death, you're asked to call the Coaldale RCMP at 403-345-5552 or to submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.