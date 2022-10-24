Tia Blood's truck found, but Lethbridge police say she is still missing
Lethbridge police say they are looking for the public's help to find Tia Blood, a local woman who disappeared last week.
Officials say Blood, 34, was reported missing by her family on Oct. 21 but hasn't been seen since two days before that time.
"She was last seen in the West Highlands area of west Lethbridge on Oct. 19, 2022 and was driving a black 2017 Chevrolet Silverado truck," police said in a release.
A subsequent investigation traced her cell phone to the Cardston area, but she was not located in that community.
However, Blood's truck was located there by a family member, police say. A man and a woman found in the vehicle fled the area when they were discovered. Police have identified the pair and say both are considered to be "persons of interest."
Blood is described as:
- Indigenous;
- About 160 centimetres (5'3") tall;
- 77 kilograms (170 pounds);
- Having mid-shoulder-length hair;
- Having a tattoo on the back of her neck of the word "CADE"; and
- May be walking with a limp due to a recent injury.
She was wearing dark clothing at the time of her disappearance, police say.
Lethbridge police are looking for information from the public about Blood's whereabouts, but are aware there is information about the incident circulating on social media.
"As this is an open, active and ongoing investigation by members of the criminal investigation division, police are not in a position to comment on social media posts or disclose details that may compromise the integrity of the investigation," police said.
There is no further information, including about the persons of interest in the case, at this time.
Anyone who has seen Blood or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call 403-328-4444. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at www.p3tips.com or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
