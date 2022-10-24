Tia Blood's truck found, but Lethbridge police say she is still missing

Tia Blood, 34, was last seen on Oct. 19, 2022. Her family reported her missing on Oct. 21 and located her truck in Cardston, Alta. on Oct. 22. (Supplied) Tia Blood, 34, was last seen on Oct. 19, 2022. Her family reported her missing on Oct. 21 and located her truck in Cardston, Alta. on Oct. 22. (Supplied)

