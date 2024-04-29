CALGARY
Calgary

    • RCMP in Coaldale, Alta., area conduct check stops, pull over more than 200 vehicles

    An RCMP cruiser is seen in this file photo. An RCMP cruiser is seen in this file photo.
    Three locations, more than 200 vehicles pulled over – Mounties out of a southern Alberta detachment conducted a check stop operation on Friday night.

    The Coaldale/Picture Butte RCMP set up near the Indian Hills Golf Course southeast of Coaldale, at 20 Avenue and 13 Street in Coaldale and along Highway 512 near the Lethbridge Correctional Centre on the evening of April 26.

    Among the more than 200 drivers stopped, several faced immediate roadside sanctions and/or tickets, and one warrant out of Taber was executed, resulting in new criminal charges.

    "Alberta RCMP would like to remind drivers to follow the rules of the road and please drive safe," the Mounties said in a release issued on Monday morning.

