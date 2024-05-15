CALGARY
Calgary

    • Man stabbed in downtown Calgary; police investigating

    Police are investigating after a 40-year-old man was stabbed in downtown Calgary on Wednesday afternoon. Police are investigating after a 40-year-old man was stabbed in downtown Calgary on Wednesday afternoon.
    Share

    Police are investigating after a 40-year-old man was stabbed in downtown Calgary on Wednesday afternoon.

    It happened near the Family of Man Statues on 1st Street S.E., just after 3:30 p.m.

    The area was taped off in the aftermath while officers searched for clues.

    The victim was taken to Foothills hospital.

    There's been no word on any arrests.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ontario's 'Crypto King' Aiden Pleterski arrested

    Of the $40-million Aiden Pleterski was handed over two years, documents show he invested just over one per cent and instead spent $15.9 million on "his personal lifestyle." The 25-year-old Oshawa, Ont. man was arrested and charged with fraud and money laundering on Tuesday.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News