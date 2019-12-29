Cochrane RCMP are looking into the circumstances of a man's death after a body was found Sunday morning near the Springbank Airport west of Calgary.

Police were alerted to the scene off a rural road near the airport at around 8:30 a.m. and have since ruled the death as suspcious.

The RCMP's major crimes unit has taken control of the investigation.

Police say they are still working to confirm the man's identity and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

The Springbank is located about 20 kilometres west of Calgary.