CALGARY
Calgary

    • RCMP investigating fatal crash near Claresholm, Alta.

    A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton) A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    RCMP responded to the scene of a fatal crash east of Claresholm, Alta. on Tuesday afternoon.

    The crash, involving two pick-up trucks, occurred on Highway 23 and Township Road 130, according to an afternoon news release from police.

    RCMP confirmed one person died in the crash.

    Highway 23 will be closed in both directions as emergency crews respond to the scene. RCMP collision analysts were called to investigate.

    The public is asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

    RCMP said more details are anticipated once the highway is reopened.

    Claresholm is located approximately 130 kilometres south of Calgary.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News