RCMP investigating fatal crash near Claresholm, Alta.

RCMP responded to the scene of a fatal crash east of Claresholm, Alta. on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash, involving two pick-up trucks, occurred on Highway 23 and Township Road 130, according to an afternoon news release from police.

RCMP confirmed one person died in the crash.

Highway 23 will be closed in both directions as emergency crews respond to the scene. RCMP collision analysts were called to investigate.

The public is asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

RCMP said more details are anticipated once the highway is reopened.

Claresholm is located approximately 130 kilometres south of Calgary.