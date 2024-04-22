CALGARY
Calgary

    • RCMP investigating illegal slaughter, dealing of animals in southern Alberta

    An undated file image of cows. (CTV News) An undated file image of cows. (CTV News)
    Police are investigating the alleged unlawful sale and illegal slaughter of animals in communities throughout southern Alberta.

    The investigation, looking into alleged unlawful livestock dealing and the illegal slaughter of sheep and goats, was launched in November 2023.

    In a news release Monday, RCMP said the investigation involves several individuals, rural locations and stores in Calgary.

    RCMP said it has notified Alberta Health Services (AHS) of seven stores that are under investigation.

    Information about the investigation was released just days after AHS issued closure orders to a number of Calgary halal food establishments accused of purchasing and selling uninspected meat.

