CALGARY
Calgary

    • RCMP say missing girl found safe

    RCMP, rcmp generic
    Share

    Three Hills RCMP say a teen girl, who was reported missing Monday, has been found.

    Police issued the alert about the girl who went missing near Three Hills while out on horseback.

    Officials say the girl is safe.

    There are no further details.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News