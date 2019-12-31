CALGARY -- RCMP are seeking the public's help to find two adults believed to be in possession of a stolen car linked to a suspicious death investigation.

A man's body was discovered Sunday off a rural road near the Springbank Airport. An autopsy performed Tuesday determined the manner of death was homicide.

Police have not released the victim's identity.

The victim's car, a bronze-coloured 2013 Kia Optima with license tag E22 149 is missing and the RCMP believe the two suspects may be in possession of it and possibly in the Calgary area.

The two suspects are 34-year-old Trista Nadene Tinkler and 51-year-old Robert Gordon Daignault.

Police describe Tinkler as five feet six inches, weighing about 154 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes.

Daignault is described as five feet nine inches, weighing 185 lbs, with hazel eyes and a bald head.

Tinkler has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime, theft of credit card, and failure to comply with appearance notice or promise to appear.

Daignault is charged with possession of property obtained by crime, theft of credit card, failure to comply with appearance notice or promise to appear and resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

The RCMP believe the suspects may be armed and present a danger to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000 or Crime Stoppers.