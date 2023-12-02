RCMP warn property owners after theft and shooting near Linden

RCMP are warning the public about the danger trying to stop a crime in progress after a theft and shooting on a property near Linden, Alta.

At around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, Mounties say a man was shot at when he tried to stop thieves on his property on Township Road 304.

RCMP say suspects in two vehicles were allegedly stealing gas from the property when the owner noticed and approached them in his vehicle.

When the man drove up, the suspects drove away and one rammed into the owner's vehicle. At the same time, one of the suspects fired a gun at the owner's vehicle, striking it.

Mounties are warning homeowners about the danger of approaching suspects engaging in criminal activity.

"When you see a crime in progress your first action should be to call the police," said Sgt. Greg Tullock of the Airdrie RCMP.

RCMP are looking for the two vehicles. They are described as a newer model silver SUV and an older model white or silver truck with damage to the front.

Airdrie RCMP GIS and Crime Reduction Units, along with the Southern Albert Crime Reduction Unit, are supporting the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200. Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 222-8477 (TIPS) or submitted online www.P3Tips.com.