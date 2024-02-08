Record-breaking 18.5M travellers came through Calgary's airport in 2023
The Calgary airport said it welcomed a record-breaking number of travellers in 2023.
According to the Calgary Airport Authority, the Calgary International Airport had 18.5 million passengers move through last year.
That number is up from the previous record of 18 million passengers set in 2019 – representing a 2.8 per cent increase.
The growth in 2023 represents an increase in demand for air travel options, the airport authority said.
“We’re proud of the vital role YYC plays in Alberta’s economy as a connector of people and goods while supporting Alberta’s flourishing business and tourism industries and contributing an estimated $8 billion to regional GDP,” Chris Dinsdale, president and chief executive officer with The Calgary Airport Authority, said in a news release Thursday.
The airport authority said some of the growth can also be attributed to increased route choices among new and existing airlines.
YYC has already announced a couple of new routes beginning in the summer, including non-stop flights to Seoul, South Korea; and Reykjavik, Iceland.
Looking ahead, the airport is preparing to begin construction on its West Runway Rehabilitation project in the spring, which is expected to cost approximately $200 million.
The project will include the removal and replacement of the west runway and the modernization of the surrounding area.
