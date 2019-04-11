A record number of voters cast ballots on the first two days of advance polls in Alberta.

Elections Alberta says 276,000 votes were cast on Tuesday and Wednesday, more than during all four days of advance polls in the 2015 election, which saw 235,000 ballots marked.

Advance polls are open until Saturday across the province, most from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

This election marks the first time Albertans over age 18 with two pieces of identification are being allowed to go to any polling station in the province during the advance voting period.

“We were estimating that we would see double of what we saw in the last general election, just because we’re kind of thinking that 30 per cent mark for turnout, but this is even beyond that,” said Elections Alberta spokesperson Pamela Renwick.

“Clearly a lot of people taking advantage of the vote anywhere feature.”

Officials warn the high advance voter turnout could delay some riding results on the April 16 election day.

Ballots from those who vote outside their home riding are being sealed and sent to the Elections Alberta offices in Edmonton, where they will be counted on April 17.

Elections Alberta says 83,000 people voted outside their riding so far.

Voters must go to the polling station in their home riding on election day.

A full list of advance poll locations can be found here.