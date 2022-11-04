Red Deer filmmaker Love Nwigwe screens 'I Can't Breathe'

A Red Deer filmmaker is holding a screening of her new short Saturday, and bringing a bit of Hollywood-style glamour to the event.

Love Nwigwe of Red Deer is screening I Can't Breathe, which she described in an email to CTV News as "a short film that reveals the untold truth of racial discrimination in various aspects of life, schools, health care, playgrounds, workplace, religious organizations and many more."

The title draws from the famous line uttered by George Floyd, the Black Minneapolis man who was killed by a police officer in 2020.

I Can't Breathe is named after the words uttered by George Floyd when he was killed by a Minneapolis police officer in 2020

Nwigwe's film, which she shot in Red Deer, doesn't focus on a single event but rather on a series of them, which she hopes will both help illuminate and educate Canadians about the sting of racism.

"My goal is to create awareness in society, to restore a healthier relationship and hopefully bring healing and reconciliation between the races," she said. "Racism has always been part of Canadian society from the time of colonial settlement, I would like them to know that it exists at every level, starting from day care to university, in the gym, and in the professional world and affects the advancement of a community

"For those that believe," she added, "I would love them to know that it’s even beyond what they can imagine.

"I consider it 'a spark' that will bridge the gap between the Caucasians and Blacks," she said.

The film was funded through a $20,000 TELUS Storyhive grant designed to spotlight the work of emerging Black filmmakers, according to a February article about Nwigwe in the Red Deer Advocate.

The cast and crew are being transported to the afternoon screening at the Carnival Cinemas Red Deer by limousine at 3 p.m., for a red carpet photo shoot at 3:15 p.m.

The screening takes place at 3:40 p.m., followed at 4:10 p.m. by a cultural dance. There will be a second screening at 4:25 p.m., followed by a Q&A period.

Nwigwe, who moved to Red Deer with her husband in 2010, after living in Italy and Nigeria, said that a variety of community stakeholders, health care organizations and schools will be attending the screening.

I Can't Breathe will be available for viewing after February on TELUS Optik, or through any TELUS or STORYHIVE branded websites or social media.