

CTVNewsCalgary.ca Staff





CALGARY – Nearly four months after her birth, Udaya the red panda cub has been introduced to her enclosure at the Calgary Zoo.

According to zoo officials, Udaya, who was born in June, spent the summer in the zoo's nursery bonding with her mother Sakura.

The panda cub, whose name means dawn in Hindi, made her public debut on Wednesday in the Eurasia section of the zoo.